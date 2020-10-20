1/
Patricia Ann (Greer) Watkins
BRADENTON, Fla. - Patricia Ann Greer Watkins, 81, passed away at her home in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was the oldest of eight children born to the late Edward S. Greer and Jewell Small Greer. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances G. Swinson.
Patricia attended Comfort Elementary School and Pink Hill School. Upon graduation, she attended Western Carolina College where she received her teaching degree. After graduation, she moved to Florida with her husband and was a resident of Florida until her death. Patricia taught Spanish and business courses in the local high schools for many years. She briefly worked with her husband as a realtor.
Surviving are her husband Sam G. Watkins; daughters Kelly Paramore and husband, Jim and Terrie Gosnell; son Sam Watkins and wife, Brandie; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters Helen G. King, Carol G. McGee and Nancy G. Waller; brothers Marty Greer and Jeff Greer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced, with family and friends invited.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Free Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
