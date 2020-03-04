Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Huffman Williams. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Queen Street United Methodist Church Visitation Following Services Queen Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Patricia H. Williams, 76, of Kinston passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was a sister, beauty queen, ECU fan, belly dancing teacher, champion Harlequin Romance Boomerang thrower, wife, drag racing widow, mom of two boys, church finance protector, poor vacation taker, choir alto singer, bandwagon Carolina watcher, Hand and Foot player, beach walker, grandma to three kids, real estate legal guru, and all around tough independent woman. Pat told it like it was, so don't ask if you don't really want to know. She was a keeper of secrets and family history. She spoke more with one look than most people communicate with words. She had more accomplishments than can be listed and more loved ones than can be named. Pat was one of a kind, and the world was better for her presence in it, and we who were privileged to love her and be loved by her are a little lost without her. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Queen Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Karl Grant officiating. Visitation will follow the service. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ByDaSea Ministries, 226 George Wilton Drive, Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be sent to

