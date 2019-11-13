Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lockamy Wells. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Falling Creek Baptist Church 498 Falling Creek Church Road Goldsboro , NC View Map Service 11:00 AM Falling Creek Baptist Church 498 Falling Creek Church Road Goldsboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lockamy Wells, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born in Halifax County, and was the daughter of the late Grover and Mildred Lockamy of Kinston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Bryan Wells. Patricia attended East Carolina University and obtained a B.S. degree in Business Education, which led her to a career in teaching having taught in Cumberland County, Alaska and Fort Benning, GA. She then moved to North Carolina and taught Business Education at Southern Wayne High School from 1973-1996. After her retirement, she worked part-time as a secretary at Providence United Methodist Church. Patricia enjoyed working and always took pride in what she did. She was a member of Falling Creek Baptist Church in Grantham and was formerly a choir member and organist. One of her favorite things to do was sing. She had a beautiful voice and loved to share her special talent with others. Patricia was a member of the NCAE, NEA, NCBEA, Gamma Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa and DAV Auxiliary. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Falling Creek Baptist Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 followed by a service to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Robert Ellis and the Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her two children, Bryan K. Wells of Goldsboro and Melinda W. Blackman and husband, Robert of Clayton. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald Lockamy and wife Joyce, Gerald Lockamy, Wayne Lockamy of Kinston and Allen Lockamy and wife Graci of Stumpy Point. Memorials may be given in her memory to Falling Creek Baptist Church, 498 Falling Creek Church Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

