KINSTON - Patricia Lynn Allison Bird, 65, of Kinston passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tate and Ouida Kennedy Allison; brothers, Leonard Allison and William Larry Allison; husband Jimmy Lee Bird and maternal grandmother, Sybil K. Loftin. She is survived by her daughter, Ouida Lynne Walker and husband Aaron, of Kinston; grandchildren, Heather Heath and fiancé, Tyler Tharpe, Haley Heath, Grace Heath and Alex Walker; great-grandson, Tanner Tharpe; sister, Pamela Antwine of Kinston and many nieces and nephews with special nieces, Erica Mayberry of Menasha, WI and Amanda Stokes of Leavenworth, KS. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation to follow at Garner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020