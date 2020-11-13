1/1
Patricia Regina (Howard) Armor
1952 - 2020
DEEP RUN - Patricia Regina Howard Armor, 68, of Deep Run passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Coy Whitaker Howard and Nettie Wade Howard; brothers, Thomas Howard, Donald Howard, and Coy Howard, Jr., and sister, Eleanor Jean Howard Andrews.
Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, James Armor, of the home; sons, Stewart Rodney Jarman of Kinston and Roland (R.W.) Cox and wife, Jessica, of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Dorthy Watson of New Bern and Alice Summerlin of Raleigh; brothers, Roy Howard of Kinston and Ronald Howard of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Stewart Rodney Jarman, Jr., Timothy Jarman and wife, Abby, Christopher Jarman, Ashley Beaudin and husband, Matt, Nevin Cox and wife, Brittany, and Calin Cox; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Autumn Beaudin and Addison and Maddox Jarman.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Oakridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill, NC, with Major Robert Lyle and Major Milton Wood officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army, 2110 N Queen Street, Kinston, NC 28501.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com

Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
