Patricia Vernon Phelps, 53, formally of Kinston, died Sunday, June 21st in Blackstone, VA.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00 am from University Church of Christ, Greenville Boulevard, Greenville, NC. She is survived by her father, William Lewis Vernon, Bethel, NC formally of Kinston, mother, Helen Godwin Hardee, Greenville, NC, sister Carol Jones of Grifton, NC and extended family.



