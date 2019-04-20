KENANSVILLE - Patsy Dail Quinn, 71, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Wayne UNC Healthcare in Goldsboro. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will follow at the Quinn Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Survivors include her husband, Maynard "Bud" Quinn of Kenansville. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019