SNOW HILL - Ms. Patsy Kearney Newcomb, age 67, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, July 9th, 2019, while enjoying her morning walk. A native of Greene County, she was born June 4, 1952, the daughter of James David "Reuben" Kearney and Mary "Lady" Edmundson Kearney. Patsy relished her retirement and often spoke of how much she enjoyed it. She had retired from TYM Tractor in Wilson and had also worked many years with Cooper Bussman. A devoted mother and grandmother, Patsy enjoyed time spent with her family. Her beautiful smile and unique giggle will always be trademarks for which she is remembered. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by a brother, Reuben Earl "Buddy" Kearney; and her dear sister, Faye Kearney Wade. Surviving are her daughters, Christy Moore Carter and husband Tommy, of Snow Hill, and Tiffany Moore Harrison and husband Chad, of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and her grandchildren, Candice C. Byrd and husband Michael, of Jacksonville, Zoe Carter and Cody Carter both of Snow Hill, Kaiden Brassard and Mena Brassard both of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Nicholas Harrison of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Mycaela Harrison of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, July 12th, from 6 – 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at Ms. Newcomb's residence. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 AM Saturday, July 13th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Wayne Smith officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 12, 2019