Patsy Kennedy Quinn, 80, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Graveside service is Wednesday, June 17, at 2 p.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Survivors include spouse, Gene Quinn of Greenville.



