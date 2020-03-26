KINSTON - Paul Edward Garner, 64, of Kinston passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston. Paul loved to make people laugh and make them feel at ease. He was just a well-rounded people person. Paul was the best friend and husband a wife could ever ask for. He was very loyal to his family and his friends. He had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. He had a deep patriotic love for his country and was very proud to serve in the U.S. Army for eight years. Paul loved to use his carpentry skills, strum his guitar and was an artist using many mediums. Paul is survived by his wife, Rebecca Jones Garner of the home; children, Stephen Douglas Garner of Kinston, Cody Duncan Garner and wife Emily, of New Bern and their son, Duncan Edward Grey Garner, Stacy Kupka and husband Michael, and their children, Judah, Levi, Eden and Benjamin, Elizabeth Jamison and husband Jim, and their children, Killian and Georgia. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Frank Rice officiating. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020