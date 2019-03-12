KINSTON - Paul Everette Croom, 85, of 3933 Grifton-Hugo Road, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Ernestine Styles Croom of the home. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
Published in Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019