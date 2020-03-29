PINK HILL -Paul Howard, 89, of Pink Hill, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gay Howard; parents, Jonas and Julia Howard; and brother, John William Howard and wife Sadie.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Angie Stilley and husband Kevin; sons, Freddie Howard and wife Martha; Paul Howard and wife April; grandchildren, Floyd "Corky" David Jones, Jr., Cari Ann Howard, Kaitlyn "Katie" Howard, Anna Caroline Howard, Blaire Howard and Drew Howard; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family extends a special thank you to Paul's caregivers, Ann Delk and Mary Hamilton and AseraCare Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Chapel Church, c/o Martha Howard, P.O. 424, Pink Hill, NC 28572.
A private burial will be held. A Service to Celebrate Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 29, 2020