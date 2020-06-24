KINSTON - Paul Linwood Green, 82, of Kinston passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sheri Green Whitfield and husband Ross of Greenville and Kelly Green Barfield and husband Bernie of Kinston; grandchildren, Peyton Barfield and Karsen Barfield, both of Winterville; sister, Patsy Nicholson Rolland of Comfort; brother, Ronald "Gene" Green of Comfort and special friend, Faye Murphy Moore of Kinston.
Paul worked in sales, calling on grocery stores for most of his life, which allowed him to follow his true calling to serve as a bold witness for Jesus Christ. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people, taking advantage of every conversation as an opportunity to share the gospel and encourage others to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He would share John 3:16 with others, recognizing that single verse of Scripture presented the full gospel message, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." He wanted others to know that Jesus loves them and that Jesus gave his life for them, so they can experience a personal relationship with the Lord here on this earth and have an eternal home in heaven.
The family would like to thank Angie Lacross and Heather Houston for their compassionate care and support during his brief illness.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Truett and Pastor Terry Mosley officiating.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sheri Green Whitfield and husband Ross of Greenville and Kelly Green Barfield and husband Bernie of Kinston; grandchildren, Peyton Barfield and Karsen Barfield, both of Winterville; sister, Patsy Nicholson Rolland of Comfort; brother, Ronald "Gene" Green of Comfort and special friend, Faye Murphy Moore of Kinston.
Paul worked in sales, calling on grocery stores for most of his life, which allowed him to follow his true calling to serve as a bold witness for Jesus Christ. He enjoyed meeting and talking with people, taking advantage of every conversation as an opportunity to share the gospel and encourage others to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He would share John 3:16 with others, recognizing that single verse of Scripture presented the full gospel message, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." He wanted others to know that Jesus loves them and that Jesus gave his life for them, so they can experience a personal relationship with the Lord here on this earth and have an eternal home in heaven.
The family would like to thank Angie Lacross and Heather Houston for their compassionate care and support during his brief illness.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Truett and Pastor Terry Mosley officiating.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 24, 2020.