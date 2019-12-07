May 24, 1964- Nov. 26,2019
Paula Marie Thomas, 55, of 414 W. Blount St., passed away Tues. Nov., 26 at Vidant Medical of Greenville surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 8th at Briary Run Church in Kinston with the Pastor Norman Smith officiating.
She was preceded in death by mother and father Ray and Lucy Hoover of Kinston and sister Judy Fair of Alabama.
Survivors include her husband Curtis Thomas of the home; son Michael Whaley of the home and daughter Carrie Harris (Dre) of Dover; three sisters Gladys Carter (Elwood) of Kinston, Laura Hoover of Kinston, Betsy Postlewait (Richard) of Kinston, Ruby Hall of Kinston; six grandchildren; a niece; a great niece and nephew.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 7, 2019