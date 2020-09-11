1/
Pauline Rouse Jackson
Pauline Rouse Jackson, 74, of 704 Williams Street, Kinston, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare Center.
Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in the Southview Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Willieman Jackson of Kinston.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 11, 2020.
