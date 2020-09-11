Pauline Rouse Jackson, 74, of 704 Williams Street, Kinston, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare Center.

Service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in the Southview Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Willieman Jackson of Kinston.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



