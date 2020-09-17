1/
Pearlee Wiggins Jones
Pearlee Wiggins Jones, 93, of Hookerton, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Rehabilitation Center.
A walk-in viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Please utilize the chapel side door for viewing. Graveside rites will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Faith Hope Memorial Gardens in Hookerton. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.


Published in Free Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
