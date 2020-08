Pearly Mae White, 71, of 1205 Lincoln Street, Kinston, died Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be held noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Mt Sinai Holy Church, 630 E. Washington St., Kinston. There will be no viewing at the funeral home. Maske and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.





