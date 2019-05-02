Peggy Ann Hood (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC
27534
(919)-735-2221
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home
Kinston, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater St. Paul United Holy Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Peggy Ann Hood, 82 of 407 Taylor Lane, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Lenoir UNC Health Care. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at Greater St. Paul United Holy Church. Burial will follow in the St. Matthew FWB Church Cemetery, La Grange. Viewing will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, Kinston. She is survived by her children. Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 2, 2019
