DOVER - Peggy Ann Jones Riggs, 67, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Peggy enjoyed playing Bingo and playing games on her phone. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held following the service. Graveside service will be held at later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fuzzy and Sally Jones. Peggy is survived by her husband, Bobby Riggs of the home; sons, Robert Allen Jones and fiancée Kathy, Thomas Earl Griffin and special friend Evelyn, Billy Jo Griffin and wife Nichole, Buddy Allen Griffin and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Cindy Monzingo, Ashley Sutton and husband Justin, Billy Griffin, Mason Griffin and Nathan Griffin; special caregiver, Carolyn Jones and many other special family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
