Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Peggy Ann Jones Riggs, 67, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Peggy enjoyed playing Bingo and playing games on her phone. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held following the service. Graveside service will be held at later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fuzzy and Sally Jones. Peggy is survived by her husband, Bobby Riggs of the home; sons, Robert Allen Jones and fiancée Kathy, Thomas Earl Griffin and special friend Evelyn, Billy Jo Griffin and wife Nichole, Buddy Allen Griffin and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Cindy Monzingo, Ashley Sutton and husband Justin, Billy Griffin, Mason Griffin and Nathan Griffin; special caregiver, Carolyn Jones and many other special family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to DOVER - Peggy Ann Jones Riggs, 67, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Peggy enjoyed playing Bingo and playing games on her phone. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held following the service. Graveside service will be held at later date. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fuzzy and Sally Jones. Peggy is survived by her husband, Bobby Riggs of the home; sons, Robert Allen Jones and fiancée Kathy, Thomas Earl Griffin and special friend Evelyn, Billy Jo Griffin and wife Nichole, Buddy Allen Griffin and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Cindy Monzingo, Ashley Sutton and husband Justin, Billy Griffin, Mason Griffin and Nathan Griffin; special caregiver, Carolyn Jones and many other special family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral Home Garner Funeral Home - Kinston

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

252-523-2124 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close