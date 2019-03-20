KENANSVILLE - Peggy Joyce Sutton Braxton, 81, of Kenansville passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home. Peggy was born in Duplin County on July 22, 1937 to the late Claudie and Ruth Jones Sutton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William R. Braxton. Peggy is survived by her son, Bruce Braxton of College Park, GA; step-daughter, Rhonda Braxton of Virginia; sister, Sybil Vandiford of Tarboro; special niece, Cindy Jones of Kinston; loving caretaker, Pasty Chestnutt; numerous nieces and nephews and a canine companion, Buddy. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation with Richard Parker officiating. Burial will be held following at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 20, 2019