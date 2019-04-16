KINSTON - Peggy Laura Sanders Ferrell, age 83, passed away April 11, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Health Care Kinston, NC. She was born December 7, 1935 in Newport, North Carolina. She resided at 1205 Worthington Place in Kinston, NC for 12 years. She was a graduate of Grainger's High School and attended Women's College of the University of North Carolina. She worked with Greenbrier Associates in Chesapeake until her retirement in 1992. She was an active member of Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Preston Roosevelt Ferrell. She is survived by her children, sons, Preston Craig Ferrell and wife, Amy McClain Ferrell and Eric Glenwood Ferrell; daughter, Lisa Sanders Ferrell Copeland, and husband, John Sherman Copeland; grandchildren, Christopher Stephen Powers, wife Ashley Nichole Powers, Preston Matthew Ferrell and wife, Alexis Wilkes Ferrell, Benjamin McClain Ferrell and Zachary Grant Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Abigail Grace Powers and Madelyn Rose Powers. Memorial service will be held April 16, 2019 at Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston at 11 a.m.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019