Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KINSTON - Peggy Laura Sanders Ferrell, age 83, passed away April 11, 2019 at Lenoir UNC Health Care Kinston, NC. She was born December 7, 1935 in Newport, North Carolina. She resided at 1205 Worthington Place in Kinston, NC for 12 years. She was a graduate of Grainger's High School and attended Women's College of the University of North Carolina. She worked with Greenbrier Associates in Chesapeake until her retirement in 1992. She was an active member of Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Preston Roosevelt Ferrell. She is survived by her children, sons, Preston Craig Ferrell and wife, Amy McClain Ferrell and Eric Glenwood Ferrell; daughter, Lisa Sanders Ferrell Copeland, and husband, John Sherman Copeland; grandchildren, Christopher Stephen Powers, wife Ashley Nichole Powers, Preston Matthew Ferrell and wife, Alexis Wilkes Ferrell, Benjamin McClain Ferrell and Zachary Grant Ferrell; great-grandchildren, Abigail Grace Powers and Madelyn Rose Powers. Memorial service will be held April 16, 2019 at Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston at 11 a.m. Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close