KINSTON - Peggy Marie Warren Ouwens, 79, of Kinston passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James ""Jim"" Ouwens; parents, Guy, Sr. and Beatrice Warren; daughter, Portia Griffin; brothers, Dennis Warren, Guy Warren, Butch Warren and sister, Alberta Cassel. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Gwyn Thornton (Keith); grandchildren, Bridgette Griffin and Justin Thornton (Katie); great-grandchild Madison Carlyle; numerous nieces and nephews; favorite cousin Bill Koonce; and son-in-law, Steve Griffin. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. following the visitation with Richard Parker officiating at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on July 4, 2019