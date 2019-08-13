KINSTON – Peggy McDaniel Taylor, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and other times at 4077 Elm Grove Road, Kinston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lanie's Chapel Christian Church, 5333 Hwy 58 North, Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019