KINSTON – Mrs. Peggy McDaniel Taylor, 86, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel officiated by the Rev. Lee Ann Higgins and the Rev. Morgan Daughety. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Taylor, a native of Jones County, was born on January 19, 1933, to the late Reynold and Flossie T. McDaniel. She worked at Southwood Elementary School, retiring after 20 years. A member of Lanie's Chapel Christian Church, Mrs. Taylor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and "Mema." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton D. Taylor; and brother, Robert "Bobby" McDaniel. Her surviving family includes children, P.J. Taylor of Williamston, Teresa T. Murray and husband Eugene, Diedra T. Herring and husband Jeff, of Kinston, and Gina T. Cox and husband Robert, of Trenton; grandchildren, Vicki M. Hautop and husband Doug, Diana M. White and husband Mike, Sammy and Taylor Herring, Jordan C. O'Neill and husband Dustin, and Sydney Cox; great-grandchildren, Reese, Davis and Evelyn Hautop, and Easton Warren. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home and other times at the home of Eugene and Teresa Murray, 4077 Elm Grove Road, Kinston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lanie's Chapel Christian Church, 5333 Hwy 58 North, Kinston, NC 28501. The family would like to especially thank Arlene White for her faithful and loving kindness shown to their mother. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019