KINSTON – Peggy Ruth Creech, 87, of Spring Arbor went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, Kinston. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of Wendy Schmick, 6968 Hwy 55, Seven Springs and the home of Vivian Sutton, 1823 Hardy Bridge Rd., LaGrange. Peggy was born in Duplin County on August 6, 1932. She and her husband James were former owners of Creech's Cafeteria in downtown Kinston. A member of Faith Fellowship Church, Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Creech; daughters, Dixie Williams, Cindy Williams Taylor, and Betsy Williams Thompson; six brothers, Lewis, John, Dave, Man Ale, Tommy and John Oliver Miller, and Satch Harrell; four sisters, Shelby Summerlin, Dinah Davis, Susie Houston and Jewel White; and son-in-law, Ed Wingard. She is survived by her daughters, Jenny Williams Wingard of Seven Springs, Kathy Creech Paramore and husband Darwin, of Stanley; step-daughters, Vivian Creech Sutton and husband Wesley, and Winifred Creech Ward and husband Lloyd, all of La Grange; stepsons, Ralph Osborne Creech and partner Angie, of Snow Hill, James Steven Creech and wife Janie, of New Bern; son-in-law, Lawrence Taylor of Kinston; grandchildren, Wendy Outlaw Schmick, Wanda Outlaw Nettles, Ginger Taylor Whaley, Brittanie Taylor, Allen Bell, and Casey Paramore; step-grandchildren, Jason Creech, Kelly Shuler, and Ashley Harrell; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Tyler Schmick, Cody Cobble, Carlee Nettles, Alex and Adyson Whaley; step great-grandchildren, Eric and Sara Creech, Austin, Allie and Charley Settle, Jayden West, and Mallie Harrell; six great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Danny Harrell, Art, Jack, and Dennis Miller, and Jones Russell Smith; sisters, Pat Howard, Jackie Stroud, and Kay Miller; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor for the care they gave her the last 3 ½ years and the staff at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 29, 2019
