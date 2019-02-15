Obituary Guest Book View Sign

"I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth." (Psalm 121:1-2)Mrs. Pencie "Rosita" Becton SavageApril 3, 1947 - February 12, 2019In profound sorrow, the Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service join with the Smith Family to announce that Mrs. Pencie "Rosita" Becton Savage, of Kinston, North Carolina, at age 71, has completed her earthly journey. She was lovingly known by her family members and friends as "Rosita." Mrs. Savage transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston, North Carolina. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 3, 1947 to the late Deacon Henry Taylor and Mrs. Minnie Becton. Rosita received her education in the Kings County, New York Public School System and Frink High School in LaGrange NC. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Mount Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 602 South Wooten Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551. Bishop Johnny E. Reddick will officiate. Interment will follow the celebration of life service in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 195 West James Street, La Grange, North Carolina 28551. Also, a public viewing will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina. She leaves to cherish her loving and precious memories to her daughter, Mrs. Endres "Peaches" Smith and her most caring son-in-law, Frank Smith of Kinston, North Carolina; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; her sisters; her brothers; her aunt; an aunt of her choosing; her goddaughters; her honorary sister; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Floral arrangements may be delivered on Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange, North Carolina. Cards, Love-Grams and Condolences may be faxed to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 252-566-5604 or posted on line at www.lagrangefuneralservice.com Arrangements by: Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange, North Carolina. Published in Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

