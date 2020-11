Pennie Wallace Barwick, 74, of Seven Springs, died Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020.

A private service will be held at Daly's Chapel Church.

She is survived by her husband, Vernie Barwick; son, Byron Barwick; and daughter, Catherine Lynchl.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020.