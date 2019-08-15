RALEIGH - Penny Ruth Moore, 48, of Raleigh passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Penny is survived by her special friend, Rodney Markham; son, Tyler Adams of Kinston; daughter, Brandi Lee Jernigan of Seattle, WA; mother, Dixie Lee Jernigan and husband Bill, of Kinston; father, Walter Moore and wife Joy, of Kinston; sister, Sandra Korzeniewski and husband Mike; brothers, Ralph Moore and wife Shannon, Chris Houston and Shawn Jernigan; nieces, Kaitlyn Moore and Heather Perry; and great-niece, Atalie Perry. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019