PINK HILL - Percy Kennedy, 83, of Pink Hill passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Flave and Elvia Kennedy; brother, Linster Kennedy and sister, Lillian Houston. Percy was a well-known custom cabinet maker. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home with visitation following. Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Percy is survived by his wife, Frances S. Kennedy; daughter, Melody Merritt; son, Douglas P. Kennedy and wife Karen; daughter, Betsy Mohrfeld and husband John; grandchildren, Brittany Arnett and husband Ryan, Megan Merritt, Rhiley Kennedy, Molly Kennedy, Kaelyn Mohrfeld , Makensie Mohrfeld and three great-granddaughters, Macy Rae, Julianne, and Lexi Arnett; brothers, Ervin Kennedy and Milton Kennedy; and sister, Louise Maready. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019