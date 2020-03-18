KINSTON - Perry Lee Williams, 74, of 1704 Rosedale Ave, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hines Cemetery, La Grange. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will receive guests at 1804 Windsor Road, Kinston. Arrangements entrusted to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020