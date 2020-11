Pharoah James "P. J." West Jr. of Pollocksville died Nov. 5, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn West; daughters, Debbie Banks and Regina Ransom; three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends was held Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 7-8 p.m. at Kahlert Funerals and Cremations in Maysville. Burial was private.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.





