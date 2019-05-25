SNOW HILL - Mr. Philip Wayne Harrison, 85, died Thursday, May 23, 2019. A native of Greene County, he was born April 2, 1934, the son of Fred Whaley Harrison and Addie Mae Sowers Harrison. Philip graduated from Snow Hill High School and soon thereafter received a draft notice from the US Army. He honorably served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict at overseas stations. On December 27, 1954, he married Mary Ann Heath, also of Greene County, and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage this past December. Philip was very community and civic minded. Those interests led him to be elected as a former Greene County Commissioner; serve many years on the Greene County Planning Board, and served as President of the Snow Hill Rural Fire Association. He was an avid supporter of Ducks Unlimited and had served as Chairman of the annual Greene County Ducks Unlimited Banquet for numerous years. Philip's service to his county and community had been duly recognized upon his being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor bestowed upon a citizen of North Carolina. However over and above his service to county, community and fellowman, his long and extensive career at Firestone/Bridgestone in Wilson was a trademark he embraced. After more than 45 years of service at the plant, Philip was still working until recent months. He was a longtime part of the plant maintenance department and team and was well regarded for his vast knowledge of the plant's construction and operational components. His devotion to the company was acknowledged with the naming of "Harrison Pond" on the plant's grounds in his honor. In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by a brother, Jerome D. Harrison in March of 2018. His surviving family includes his son, Phil Harrison and wife Sharon, of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Clara Ann Harrison of Clayton and Philip Thomas "P.T." Harrison of Snow Hill; brothers, Fred Warren Harrison of Kinston, Charles Harrison and wife Edith, of Snow Hill, and Chester Harrison and wife, Dorothy of Snow Hill; brother-in-law, J.C. Heath of Snow Hill; and sister-in-law, Laura Heath Taylor of Snow Hill. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Josh Clark officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Harrison residence, 705 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Snow Hill Fire Department, PO Box 384, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on May 25, 2019