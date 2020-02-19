Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Phillips Everett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Polly Ann Phillips Everett, age 80, passed away Monday evening, February 17, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center. A native of Greene County, she was born October 16, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Atheleen Moore Phillips. Polly was a lifelong member and Deacon of the Hookerton Christian Church where she was active in the Christian Women's Fellowship. She had also served her community as a member of the Hookerton Fire Department. Along with her late husband, Frederick, she was a member of the Shrine Club and always enjoyed music and dancing. Following Frederick's death at an early age, Polly became the matriarch of her family and handled the role well. She loved working in her yard and flowers, particularly irises, and it was a fulfilling hobby after her retirement from Rand Wade Oil Company where she was a fixture for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Lee Everett; grandson, Phillip C. Everett; and sister, Grace Phillips. Her surviving family includes her sons, Curt Everett and wife Crystal, of Hookerton, Tony Everett and wife Marguerite, of Snow Hill, and Ernie Everett and wife Marenda, of Kinston; grandchildren, Justin Everett and wife Taylar, of Snow Hill, Amanda Everett of Snow Hill, and Brandi Whaley Grist and husband Martin, of Charlotte; a sister, Jeanette Ward of Kinston; and special caregivers, Tracey Morris and Brenda McKeel. Published in Free Press on Feb. 19, 2020

