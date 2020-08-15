Prince E. Jones, 86, of Landover, Md., formerly of Fort Barnwell, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Funeral will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with a wake starting at 10 a.m. and funeral starting at 11 a.m., at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 602 N St NW, Washington, D.C. Interment will be held 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Md. Mask and social distancing are required.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Jones of the home and his children and siblings.

Arrangements are by JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover, Md. Local announcement by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



