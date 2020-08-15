1/
Prince E. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Prince's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Prince E. Jones, 86, of Landover, Md., formerly of Fort Barnwell, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Funeral will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 with a wake starting at 10 a.m. and funeral starting at 11 a.m., at First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 602 N St NW, Washington, D.C. Interment will be held 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Md. Mask and social distancing are required.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian Jones of the home and his children and siblings.
Arrangements are by JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Landover, Md. Local announcement by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Interment
01:45 PM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved