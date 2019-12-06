MIDWAY PARK - Queen Ester Perry Thompson, 79, of 1258 Rocky Run Road, formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Life Care Center in Rocky Mount. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 -7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at 1904 Northview Drive, Kinston. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019