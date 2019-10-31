Quincy Lee Moore (1947 - 2019)
  • "Uncle Quincy, you are going to be missed dearly, I Love You..."
    - Darnette Gardner
E. VAUGHN WRAY FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT - Norfolk
5873 Poplar Hall Drive
Norfolk, VA
23502
(757)-327-4400
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
E. VAUGHN WRAY FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT - Norfolk
5873 Poplar Hall Drive
Norfolk, VA 23502
NORFOLK, VA - Quincy Lee Moore, 72, formerly of Kinston, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Home Establishment in Norfolk, VA. He is survived by his wife, Mollie Moore and daughter, Valerie Reese of the home; and his mother, Jenette Moore of Kinston, NC. Funeral arrangements are by E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Home Establishment, Norfolk, VA. Local announcement by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
