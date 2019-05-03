Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel G. Tingen. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Free Gospel PFWB Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Free Gospel PFWB Church Interment Following Services Snow Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Rachel Gay Tingen Tyndall, age 69, passed peacefully Thursday morning May 2, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born November 2, 1949, she was born the daughter of Joseph C. and Eleanor Worrell Gay. Following graduation from the New Hope High School, she soon married, Rusty Tingen, and they eventually established their home in Snow Hill. Rachel retired from the USDA where she worked with the Farmer's Home Administration. A lady of a strong faith and devotion to her Lord, she was a member of Free Gospel PFWB Church where she actively attended even as her health declined and began to greatly limit her mobility. Rachel will be remembered for her trademark smile, kind manner, quiet strength, and sincere devotion to her Lord and family. As aforementioned, Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Eleanor Gay; and her first husband, Arnold Russell "Rusty" Tingen who died in 2005. Her surviving family includes her husband, Ronnie L. Tyndall of Snow Hill; children, Brian Tingen and wife Michelle of Snow Hill, Stephanie Tingen Diener and husband Bert of Wilmington, and Shawna Tingen Wooten and husband Everett of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Madison Tingen, Perry Tingen, Sarah Hope Diener, Grace Diener, Alex Diener, and Ele Wooten; her sisters, Jean G. Chase of Snow Hill, Marie G. Toler of Oklahoma, Brenda G. Evans and husband Lanie of Eureka, and Debra G. Harris and husband Steve of Snow Hill; brothers, Joe Bob Gay of Lagrange, and Ricky Gay and wife Sharon of Snow Hill; Ronnie's children, Jordan Jones and husband Eric and their children, Kennedy and Kamryn, and Stephanie Kaminchak and husband Mike and their child, Evan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 3 PM Sunday, May 5th, at Free Gospel PFWB Church with Pastor Michael Parks officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 – 7 PM at Free Gospel PFWB Church and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Free Gospel PFWB Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com

Published in Free Press on May 3, 2019

