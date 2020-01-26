Rachel Viola Barber Herring, 84, of Kinston passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Kinston. She was a lifelong member of the Eastern Stars and a member of Church of Latter-Day Saints. Rachel enjoyed gardening, painting and quilting. She will also be known for as a great storyteller.
Rachel is preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Herring, Jr.; parents, Clarence and Viola Barber and sisters, Joan, Hilda and Sue.
Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Charles Herring III and wife Sharon, Randy Herring and wife Janet, David Herring and wife Holly; grandchildren, Krystall, Scott, Heather, Amanda, Justin, Savannah, Katie, Ethan, Karissa, Korinne, Karolyne, Angelia Shader and Chris Outlaw; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Tinkum Thorten and husband Ernie; brother-in-laws, Sylvan Hardy and Walter Reynor.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kinston Ward with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 26, 2020