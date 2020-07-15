Rachel Ward Mason, 87, of 1705 Queens Road, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July, 16, 2020 from Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel.

She is survived by three sons, Felton Mason of Snow Hill, James Mason of Pollocksville and Thurman Ward of Greensboro; three daughters, Linda W. Best, Rosalind W. Brown of Kinston, and Mable Givens of Winterville; three sisters, Carrie W. Boney, Evangeline W. Outlaw of Kinston, and Daisy W. Payton of Trenton; 17 grandchildren; 26 great=grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.





