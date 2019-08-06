TRENTON - Ralph Becton Banks, Jr., 84, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Signature Health Care. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, followed by visitation at Tuckahoe Christian Church. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Banks Family Cemetery in Comfort. He is survived by his wife, Grace Banks of the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity your choice; Tuckahoe Christian Church, 6212 NC-41, Trenton, NC 28585; Comfort Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 5435 NC Hwy 58 N., Trenton, NC 28585; or Hargett's Crossroads Fire Department, 8114 NC-41, Trenton, NC 28585. Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 6, 2019