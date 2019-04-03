SNOW HILL - Mr. Ralph Noble, 91, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. A native of the Deep Run Community of Lenoir County, he was born March 11, 1928, the son of Kit and Bessie Noble. It was on a blind date that he met a striking young lady, Joyce Newell of Greene County, who would later become his wife. Upon marriage, they settled outside the Maury Community on the Newell farm and he resided there until his death. Mr. Noble was a farmer by virtue and love. Additionally, he worked with the City of Kinston completing his career at retirement. He was very active in his community having been a Ruritan with the Maury Ruritan Club and also having served on the Greene County Farm Bureau Board. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Newell Noble; and siblings, Ernest Noble, Ray Noble, Reba Jarman, and Magdalene Smith. Surviving are his children, Wayne Noble (Norma), Pamela Jones (Ricky), Norma Lovett (Horace), and Chris Noble (Tammie); siblings, Eunice Whaley (Elwood) and Joe Noble (Sandra); grandchildren, Justin Noble, Matt Noble (Natalie), Lindsey Ham (Jason), Josh Jones (Elizabeth), Jordan Jones (Katelyn), Jessica Gregory (Jeremy), Hayes Yarborough (Lee), Dawson Noble and Leah Noble; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; a special caregiver, Angie Taylor Thomas; and his special pet, Sally. Funeral services will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, April 3rd, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with Pastor David Sawyer officiating. Interment will be held privately at the Ayden Cemetery with Pastor Sawyer and the Reverend Roger Tripp. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening following the service and other times at the residence of Horace and Norma Lovett. Memorials in Mr. Noble's memory are suggested to the Vidant Inpatient Hospice, c/o PCMH Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019