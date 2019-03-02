KINSTON - Ramon Pena, 65, of Kinston passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Because of his love for God and country, he proudly served in the United States Army; enjoyed wood working, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by all and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Sandy Bottom Baptist Church, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Rick Mondell and the Reverend John R. Jones officiating. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019