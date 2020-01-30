Free Press Obituaries
Ramona Waller Smith Obituary
KINSTON – Ramona Waller Smith, 89, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Smith, daughter of the late Hugh and Lois Stafford Waller, was a native of Greene County. She was employed with Albain Shirt Factory, J & R Shirt Factory, and Frigidaire. She was a longtime member of British Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. A wonderful homemaker, Ramona was a great cook and was known for her carrot cake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Smith; and brother, Hugh "Bud" Waller of La Grange. She is survived by her children, Dennis Smith and wife Janet, Debra Becton and husband Darrel, all of Kinston, and Rexford Smith and wife Vicky, of New Bern; grandchildren, Brian Smith and wife Brittany, Holly Smith, Darren Becton and friend Misty Marston, and Dustin Becton and wife Bridgette; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Waller and wife Kathy, of Snow Hill; sister, Brenda Kelly, of Goldsboro; and caregiver, Barbara Wilkes, of Kinston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to British Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Debra Becton, 1738 Dunn Family Rd., Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
