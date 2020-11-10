1/
Randall Autry Barfield
Randall Autry Barfield, 82, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 6 – 7 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Benton Barfield; daughter, Lisa Ann Barfield Barnes; son, Dean Autry Barfield; sister, Julia Peedin of Goldsboro; brothers, Warren "Sam" Barfield of Dunn and Timmy Ray Barfield of Snow Hill; and two grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home, Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
NOV
11
Service
07:00 PM
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
NOV
12
Interment
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
(919) 734-1761
