KINSTON - Randolph "Randy" Brinson, 70, surrounded by his wife and loving family entered his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Randy was born to the late Hillary Thomas Brinson and Effie (Hall) Brinson; and was preceded in death by his half brothers, Leland "Bud", and James Brinson and Carl Dean Baker whom he loved dearly and was like a father to him.
Randy attended Tanglewood Church of God and was a Marine veteran. For over 30 years he owned and operated Brinson Home Repair. He enjoyed what he did and over the years made friends (not just customers) with whom he came in contact. Randy always went the extra mile in helping anyone he could.
He is survived by his loving wife Joan of 38 years; son, Kenneth Mozingo and wife Danielle; two daughters, Patricia Massey and husband Ben and Michele Weeks and husband Jamie. Grandchildren include Summer Boyette and husband James, Matthew and Christian Mozingo, Hailey and Hunter Weeks and Tanner Reaves; Great grandchildren Noah and Wyatt Fishman; one brother, Doug Brinson and wife Denise; two sisters, Kathleen Brinson, Glenda Faye Hanchey and husband Earl; two sisters-in-law, Lillie Baker and Raye Brinson; and several nieces and nephews. Randy loved you all.
Funeral service will be held at Tanglewood Church of God, Rouse Road, Kinston at 12:00 noon Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Allen Stocks officiating.
Special thanks go to 3HC and the doctors and staff of the Durham VA for the special care and support shown during Randy's sickness.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
