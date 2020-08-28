KINSTON – Randolph "Randy" Croom, 75, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 pm in the Edwards Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Randy was born in Lenoir County to David and Margaret Croom on February 27, 1945.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Croom; brothers, Rodolph and Neil Croom; and sisters, Margie Harrell and Linda Alawar.
He is survived by his daughters, Annette Harrell and Melissa Lewis; sisters, Mary Alice Howard and Betty Cox; brothers, Dennis, Lynwood, Billy, Preston and David Croom; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.