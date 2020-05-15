On April 7, 2020, Randy Lee Mantle left this earthly home and entered into the arms of Jesus. He was born in Carthage, New York to the late John "Jack" R. Mantle.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley J. Mantle; brother, Michael Mantle; and sister, Sharon Mantle, all of the home; his wife, Shannon Cruz and daughter, Shanda Cruz, both of Cumby, Teas; daughter, Jessica Hawkins and grandson, Dillion Hawkins, both of Jacksonville, North Carolina; uncle, Gerald Rivers and wife Sharon of Kinston, N.C.

A memorial service was conducted at the home with immediate family and a few special friends.

Randy was known for his excellent cooking skills, was a hard worker in all that he did. He was very giving and a loving son to his mother. He was also a good brother to Mike. He committed his life to Christ in 2014.

