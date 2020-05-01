Rashawn Tyrit Brown, 24, of 3765 Dennis McLawhorn Road, Ayden, died Wednesday April 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 1, 2020