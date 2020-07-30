1/
Raymond Earl Lee Sr.
Raymond Earl Lee Sr., 70, of Snow Hill, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Vidant Hospice Center in Greenville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at noon at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. There will be a wake one hour before the service at the funeral home chapel. Please use your masks, practice social distancing, and enter and exit the side chapel door. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Lodge Hall Cemetery.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
