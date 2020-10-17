1/
Raymond L. Merrill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond L. Merrill, 74, of 307 Foy St., died on Wednesday, Oct. 14,2020 at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife Mamie Hill Merrill of the home; one daughter, Keisha Merrill of Newark, N.J.; two sons, Tyrone Merrill of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Maurice Merrill of Bronx N.Y.; and one sister, Joann Faison.
Public viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart Please wear a mask when attending the visitation.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved